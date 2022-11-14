Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Stock Holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,489 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in La-Z-Boy by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,991,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,629,000 after purchasing an additional 233,569 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in La-Z-Boy by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,446,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,513,000 after purchasing an additional 32,185 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in La-Z-Boy by 15.0% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,701,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,294,000 after purchasing an additional 221,668 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in La-Z-Boy by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,601,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,242,000 after purchasing an additional 46,302 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in La-Z-Boy by 7.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,567,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,328,000 after purchasing an additional 108,031 shares during the period. 95.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LZB opened at $26.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.04. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $21.92 and a 1 year high of $39.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.52.

La-Z-Boy ( NYSE:LZB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $604.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.55 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 6.73%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is 17.55%.

LZB has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on La-Z-Boy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded La-Z-Boy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

