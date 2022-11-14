Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.0% of Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 238,141,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,205,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358,478 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,501,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,931,000 after buying an additional 2,547,378 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,653,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,219,000 after buying an additional 1,805,632 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,402,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,868,000 after buying an additional 1,396,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 4,345,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,065,000 after buying an additional 1,247,260 shares in the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ opened at $169.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.51. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $442.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.57.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 62.95%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total value of $2,573,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,764,485.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total value of $2,573,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,764,485.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total value of $2,845,822.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,366,753.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,795 shares of company stock valued at $20,230,174 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.25.

