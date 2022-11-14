Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 0.6% of Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patron Partners LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 93,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,507,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,462,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 916,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,445,000 after acquiring an additional 112,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 326,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,867,000 after acquiring an additional 15,003 shares during the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $169.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $166.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.51. The company has a market capitalization of $442.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.57.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The company had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.95%.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,410 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total value of $2,845,822.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,366,753.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total transaction of $2,845,822.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,366,753.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 35,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $6,033,410.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,869,966.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,795 shares of company stock valued at $20,230,174 over the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.25.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading

