Keybank National Association OH Acquires 2,429 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Invesco were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 264.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IVZ shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Invesco from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Invesco from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Invesco from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Invesco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.88.

Invesco Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $19.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $26.47. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.88.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.09). Invesco had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

