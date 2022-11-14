Keybank National Association OH Buys Shares of 12,922 Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $290,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 114.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 100,141 shares during the period. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total transaction of $297,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,956.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Revance Therapeutics Trading Down 2.1 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ RVNC opened at $22.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.80. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.27 and a twelve month high of $30.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.90 and its 200 day moving average is $19.15.

RVNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays increased their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.60.

Revance Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

Featured Articles

