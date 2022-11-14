Keybank National Association OH Cuts Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,715 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PKI. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.5% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 7.5% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 9.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 2.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 44.1% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 61,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,694,000 after acquiring an additional 18,748 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PKI opened at $143.46 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.85. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a one year low of $113.46 and a one year high of $203.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 5.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $202.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.10.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

