Keybank National Association OH Cuts Stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,480 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 190,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 33,013 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 36,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 5,283 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1,083.8% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 934,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after buying an additional 855,122 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 78,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 9,753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE SMFG opened at $6.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.39 and a 12 month high of $7.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

A number of research firms recently commented on SMFG. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

