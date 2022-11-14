Keybank National Association OH Has $173,000 Stock Position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DNP. Truadvice LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the first quarter worth $11,421,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 270.2% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 415,156 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 303,008 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 284,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 127,067 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 656,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,757,000 after purchasing an additional 89,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $1,038,000. 7.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DNP Select Income Fund Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:DNP opened at $11.04 on Monday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $12.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.98.

DNP Select Income Fund Announces Dividend

DNP Select Income Fund Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

