Keybank National Association OH Has $227,000 Position in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its holdings in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,048 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Ziff Davis in the first quarter valued at approximately $507,186,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ziff Davis in the first quarter valued at approximately $423,655,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new position in Ziff Davis in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,111,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Ziff Davis in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,604,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Ziff Davis in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,930,000. 99.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on ZD. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Ziff Davis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.57.

Insider Transactions at Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis Stock Up 1.6 %

In related news, Director Sarah Ann Fay acquired 1,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $86.49 per share, with a total value of $100,501.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,444.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ZD stock opened at $88.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.42 and a 200-day moving average of $77.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.85 and a 12-month high of $133.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Ziff Davis Profile

(Get Rating)

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

See Also

