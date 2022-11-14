Keybank National Association OH Makes New Investment in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,518,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,345,000 after purchasing an additional 210,934 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,468,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,825,000 after purchasing an additional 435,116 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,807,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,271,000 after purchasing an additional 37,910 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 206.2% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,756,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,194,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,652,000 after purchasing an additional 15,166 shares during the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

Utz Brands Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE UTZ opened at $17.11 on Monday. Utz Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $19.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.00, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.73.

Utz Brands Dividend Announcement

Utz Brands ( NYSE:UTZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Utz Brands had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $350.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Utz Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is -75.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on UTZ. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Utz Brands to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Utz Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

Utz Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.