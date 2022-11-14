Keybank National Association OH Makes New Investment in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,518,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,345,000 after purchasing an additional 210,934 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,468,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,825,000 after purchasing an additional 435,116 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,807,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,271,000 after purchasing an additional 37,910 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 206.2% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,756,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,194,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,652,000 after purchasing an additional 15,166 shares during the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Utz Brands Trading Down 0.9 %
NYSE UTZ opened at $17.11 on Monday. Utz Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $19.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.00, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.73.
Utz Brands Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is -75.86%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have issued reports on UTZ. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Utz Brands to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Utz Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.
Utz Brands Company Profile
Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Utz Brands (UTZ)
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Walt Disney Stock is Set to Reset Expectations
- Solar Battery Maker Enphase Clears Buy Point: Can Rally Hold?
- S&P 500 Component DexCom Set For Further Price, Earnings Growth
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.