Keybank National Association OH Sells 1,224 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 138.8% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 39,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,989,000 after acquiring an additional 23,048 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 309.6% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Spotify Technology in the first quarter worth about $298,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 3,325.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 28,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 155.3% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. 55.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spotify Technology Trading Up 6.7 %

Spotify Technology stock opened at $83.71 on Monday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12 month low of $69.29 and a 12 month high of $286.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.29. The firm has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of -44.06 and a beta of 1.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SPOT. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Spotify Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.72.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

