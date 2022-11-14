Keybank National Association OH Takes $229,000 Position in KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE)

Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 14,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in KnowBe4 by 144.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in KnowBe4 in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in KnowBe4 in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KnowBe4 in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors own 43.22% of the company’s stock.
KnowBe4 Trading Down 0.1 %
KNBE opened at $24.59 on Monday. KnowBe4, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.78 and a 12-month high of $27.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 491.90, a PEG ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.40.
In other news, Director Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 86,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $1,897,155.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 377,187 shares in the company, valued at $8,305,657.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other KnowBe4 news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 5,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $106,776.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,900.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 86,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $1,897,155.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 377,187 shares in the company, valued at $8,305,657.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 522,149 shares of company stock worth $11,973,049 over the last three months. 5.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.
