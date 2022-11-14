Keybank National Association OH Takes Position in Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARHS. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Arhaus by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arhaus by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arhaus by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 30.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Arhaus stock opened at $8.72 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.10 and a 200 day moving average of $6.92. Arhaus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.23 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Arhaus ( NASDAQ:ARHS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $306.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.38 million. Arhaus had a return on equity of 119.76% and a net margin of 8.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARHS. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Arhaus from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Barclays cut their target price on Arhaus from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Arhaus from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Arhaus from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arhaus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

In related news, Director Alton F. Doody III acquired 11,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $99,875.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

