Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 965 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KFY. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 6.3% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the first quarter worth about $260,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 221.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 5.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.7% in the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

KFY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Korn Ferry from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th.

Shares of NYSE KFY opened at $56.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.72. Korn Ferry has a 52-week low of $46.47 and a 52-week high of $84.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.03). Korn Ferry had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 22.49%. The firm had revenue of $695.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.88%.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

