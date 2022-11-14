Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at KeyCorp

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $89.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LEN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Lennar from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Lennar from $97.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.21.

Lennar Trading Down 0.4 %

LEN stock opened at $88.03 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Lennar has a 52-week low of $62.54 and a 52-week high of $117.54. The firm has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lennar

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.42. Lennar had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.04 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lennar will post 17.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEN. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Lennar by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Lennar by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Lennar by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 34,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Lennar by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 26,830 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

