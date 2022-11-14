Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,007 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $4,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 338,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,433,000 after acquiring an additional 6,772 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. 11.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Broadband Stock Up 5.3 %

LBRDA stock opened at $90.84 on Monday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $72.78 and a 52-week high of $168.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Liberty Broadband

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

