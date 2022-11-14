Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) Price Target Raised to $48.00

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

LNW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $61.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ LNW opened at $58.95 on Thursday. Light & Wonder has a twelve month low of $40.10 and a twelve month high of $73.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39.

In other news, major shareholder Fine Capital Partners, L.P. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $2,086,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,449,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,797,787.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LNW. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter worth $268,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter worth $289,000. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Light & Wonder, Inc develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

