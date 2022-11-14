Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) Price Target Raised to $52.00

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

LNW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Light & Wonder from $61.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Light & Wonder from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Light & Wonder from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Light & Wonder from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on Light & Wonder in a research report on Friday. They issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Get Light & Wonder alerts:

Light & Wonder Price Performance

NASDAQ LNW opened at $58.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.34. Light & Wonder has a one year low of $40.10 and a one year high of $73.96.

Insider Activity at Light & Wonder

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Fine Capital Partners, L.P. sold 40,000 shares of Light & Wonder stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $2,086,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,449,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,797,787.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Light & Wonder in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,857,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Light & Wonder in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,147,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Light & Wonder in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,808,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Light & Wonder in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,190,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Light & Wonder

(Get Rating)

Light & Wonder, Inc develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Light & Wonder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Light & Wonder and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.