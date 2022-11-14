Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 11,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 361.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 370.4% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the first quarter worth $33,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LFUS stock opened at $235.12 on Monday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.19 and a 1-year high of $334.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $212.86 and its 200-day moving average is $239.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 18.07%.

LFUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen cut Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Littelfuse from $272.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Littelfuse from $270.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.75.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

