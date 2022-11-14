Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 20,227 Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFIX. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 553.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 45,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 38,200 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 159,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 40,655 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX opened at $4.66 on Monday. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.09 and a 52-week high of $34.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.19 and a 200-day moving average of $5.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.91.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SFIX. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Stitch Fix from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Stitch Fix from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.09.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

