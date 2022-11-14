Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $116,000 Holdings in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) by 51.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,619 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in GrafTech International by 16.1% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,012,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,301,000 after purchasing an additional 418,035 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in GrafTech International during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,976,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in GrafTech International during the second quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in GrafTech International by 21.4% during the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 151,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 26,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in GrafTech International by 9.6% during the second quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,975,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,970,000 after purchasing an additional 172,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International Stock Performance

NYSE:EAF opened at $4.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.66. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $13.22.

GrafTech International Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is 2.21%.

EAF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of GrafTech International from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of GrafTech International from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of GrafTech International from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of GrafTech International from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

