Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $54,000 Stock Position in Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF – Get Rating) by 83.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,162 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Surface Oncology were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Surface Oncology in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Surface Oncology during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in Surface Oncology during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Forefront Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Surface Oncology during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Surface Oncology by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. 51.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SURF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Surface Oncology from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Surface Oncology from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Surface Oncology from $12.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Surface Oncology from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Shares of SURF opened at $1.21 on Monday. Surface Oncology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $6.58. The firm has a market cap of $73.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 8.34 and a current ratio of 8.34.

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies in the United States. The company develops various antibodies that include NZV930, a fully human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibody for the production of extracellular adenosine; SRF617, a fully human IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits CD39 enzymatic activity for the production of adenosine and the breakdown of adenosine triphosphate; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; GSK4381562, an antibody targeting CD112R, an inhibitory protein expressed on natural killer and T cells; and SRF114 targeting the chemokine receptor CCR8.

