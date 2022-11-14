Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 652 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHLS. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 104.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 722,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,311,000 after acquiring an additional 369,948 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 444.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 417,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,483,000 after buying an additional 341,000 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 65.2% during the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 20,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 7,947 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 39.7% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 61,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 17,405 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 211.2% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 415,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,346,000 after buying an additional 282,108 shares during the period. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $50,585.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 90,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,248,123.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Shoals Technologies Group news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $50,585.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 90,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,248,123.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $210,158.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 688,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,372,242.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,403 shares of company stock valued at $571,282 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shoals Technologies Group Price Performance

SHLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen raised shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $37.50 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.64.

SHLS stock opened at $22.80 on Monday. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $36.86. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 570.14 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.47 and a 200 day moving average of $19.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.54, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Shoals Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 709.22% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $73.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Shoals Technologies Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Shoals Technologies Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.