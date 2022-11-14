Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness in the first quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 290.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 1,147.1% during the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 1,098.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. 95.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLNT. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.46.

PLNT stock opened at $71.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.74, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.25. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.15 and a 12 month high of $97.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.27.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

