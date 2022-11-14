Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,112 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 173.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 849 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Foot Locker

In other news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $77,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,966.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 1,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $42,138.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,468,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,223,643.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $77,475.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,966.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 557,380 shares of company stock valued at $18,395,121. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Price Performance

Foot Locker stock opened at $33.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $57.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.25.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.35. Foot Locker had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FL. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Foot Locker to $43.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.53.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

