Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 1,300 Shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,185 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 7.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,387 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 55,072 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,092 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,953 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,441 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Insider Transactions at Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial Stock Performance

In related news, Director James G. Morris acquired 7,000 shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.87 per share, with a total value of $55,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,460.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders purchased a total of 10,150 shares of company stock valued at $80,374 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CFFN opened at $8.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.20. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.19 and a fifty-two week high of $12.79.

Capitol Federal Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Capitol Federal Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.84%.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.