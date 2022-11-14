Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 139,280 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,852 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 139,280 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,359,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,964,000 after buying an additional 281,710 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,066,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,332,000 after purchasing an additional 821,201 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,055,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,353,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,161,000 after purchasing an additional 249,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,082,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,632,000 after purchasing an additional 11,708 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on EXTR. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Extreme Networks Trading Down 2.0 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of Extreme Networks stock opened at $17.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.40 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.22. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.49 and a 12-month high of $19.05.

In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $36,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,006,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,112,693. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $36,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,006,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,112,693. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $180,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,103,463.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,728 shares of company stock valued at $1,372,420 in the last 90 days. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Extreme Networks

(Get Rating)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.