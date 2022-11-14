Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 219,958 Shares of Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Rating) by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219,958 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Yellow were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YELL. State Street Corp lifted its position in Yellow by 73.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,497,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,720 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Yellow by 22.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,609,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,293,000 after purchasing an additional 483,953 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Yellow by 146.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 372,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 221,161 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its position in Yellow by 11.0% in the first quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 1,845,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,940,000 after purchasing an additional 183,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Yellow by 88.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 331,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 155,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on YELL shares. Vertical Research downgraded Yellow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded Yellow from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Yellow from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Yellow Stock Up 10.5 %

In other news, CFO Daniel L. Olivier purchased 10,000 shares of Yellow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.94 per share, with a total value of $29,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,186 shares in the company, valued at $976,626.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Yellow stock opened at $3.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $202.01 million, a PE ratio of -21.72 and a beta of 2.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.73 and a 200 day moving average of $4.61. Yellow Co. has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $15.24.

Yellow Company Profile

Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various transportation services primarily in North America. The company primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods. It also provides customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions, as well as ships apparels, appliances, automotive parts, chemicals, food, furniture, glass, machinery, metal, metal products, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, textiles, wood, and other manufactured products or components.

