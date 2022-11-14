Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 24,325 Shares of Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,325 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Drive Shack were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Drive Shack by 85.7% during the second quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 368,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 169,965 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Drive Shack by 36.2% during the second quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,158,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436,355 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Drive Shack by 87.5% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 165,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 77,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Drive Shack by 11.7% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Drive Shack by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,327,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 12,029 shares in the last quarter. 48.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Drive Shack alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Drive Shack in a research report on Saturday, October 29th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Drive Shack Price Performance

Drive Shack Profile

NYSE:DS opened at $0.44 on Monday. Drive Shack Inc. has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $2.53. The company has a market cap of $40.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.15.

(Get Rating)

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venues. It operates through three segments: Entertainment Golf Venues, Traditional Golf Properties, and Corporate. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venues with gaming and golf technology, a chef-inspired menu, craft cocktails, and social events, as well as operates Puttery, an indoor socializing and entertainment platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Drive Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drive Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.