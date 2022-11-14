Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 2,676 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,656 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,676 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,699,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $525,321,000 after purchasing an additional 491,167 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Science Applications International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,887,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $450,486,000 after acquiring an additional 94,874 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Science Applications International by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,143,784 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $381,875,000 after acquiring an additional 56,181 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Science Applications International by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,070,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $190,832,000 after acquiring an additional 636,805 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Science Applications International by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,574,107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $145,085,000 after acquiring an additional 76,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAIC opened at $107.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Science Applications International Co. has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $113.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.75.

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.07. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.39%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.83.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

