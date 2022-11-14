Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Takes Position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,942 shares of the security and automation business’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADT. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADT in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in ADT in the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in ADT by 40.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 14,401 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ADT in the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in ADT by 74.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,128 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on ADT in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

ADT Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ADT stock opened at $9.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.75 and a beta of 1.83. ADT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.28 and a 200 day moving average of $7.51.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The security and automation business reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. ADT had a positive return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ADT Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

ADT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -350.00%.

ADT Profile

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

