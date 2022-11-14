Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Startek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Startek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 82,455 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Startek were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Startek by 86.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 61,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Startek by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 744,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after buying an additional 11,734 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Startek by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 11,892 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Startek during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SRT. StockNews.com cut Startek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Startek in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Startek from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th.

Shares of SRT stock opened at $3.06 on Monday. Startek, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $5.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, and back-office services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

