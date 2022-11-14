Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) Position Boosted by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Rating) by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,193 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,385 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Mammoth Energy Services were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,320,263 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 60,847 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 150.0% in the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 500,092 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 300,092 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 34.4% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330,360 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 84,583 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 106.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,272 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 123,800 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the first quarter worth about $362,000. Institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TUSK opened at $7.23 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.07 and a beta of 2.02. Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $7.60.

Mammoth Energy Services ( NASDAQ:TUSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $107.20 million during the quarter. Mammoth Energy Services had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mammoth Energy Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an energy service company. The company operates in four segments: Infrastructure Services, Well Completion Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution, and networks and substation facilities, including engineering, design, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

