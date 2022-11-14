ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,891 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $4,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the second quarter worth $518,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 68.2% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 38,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 15,565 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 2.8% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 149,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup during the second quarter valued at $361,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 53.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

NYSE MAN opened at $84.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.70. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.00 and a 12 month high of $115.54.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

