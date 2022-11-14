Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 119 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FCN. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in FTI Consulting in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,328,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in FTI Consulting in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,036,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in FTI Consulting in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,289,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,437,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,604,000 after purchasing an additional 299,176 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 5,318.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 255,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,228,000 after purchasing an additional 251,129 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.33, for a total transaction of $846,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,532 shares in the company, valued at $2,291,373.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Claudio Costamagna sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,296,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,288,516. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.33, for a total transaction of $846,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,291,373.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTI Consulting Trading Down 3.2 %

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:FCN opened at $160.75 on Monday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.36 and a 12 month high of $190.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 0.22.

FTI Consulting Profile

(Get Rating)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Read More

