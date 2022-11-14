Meeder Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,682 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 9,214 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLF. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter valued at $25,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 55.6% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. 61.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CLF opened at $15.11 on Monday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $34.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.80 and a 200-day moving average of $17.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 2.18.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The mining company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.39). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CLF shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.42.

In other news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.36 per share, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,870,797.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

