Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,033 Shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Argo Group International were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARGO. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 24.0% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 134.2% during the first quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 27,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 15,678 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Argo Group International during the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Enstar Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Argo Group International during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,057,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Argo Group International by 23.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 90,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 16,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Argo Group International alerts:

Argo Group International Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE ARGO opened at $25.71 on Monday. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $60.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.56. The stock has a market cap of $901.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 0.97.

Argo Group International Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -22.42%.

ARGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Argo Group International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point upgraded Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.50 to $28.50 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut Argo Group International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Argo Group International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.