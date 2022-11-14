Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 398 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 458 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 73.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 89.0% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 31.7% during the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter worth about $105,000. 86.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on BAH. StockNews.com downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.70.

Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Down 6.8 %

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 9,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.39, for a total transaction of $880,113.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,044,612.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $167,849.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,648.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 9,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.39, for a total value of $880,113.43. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,746 shares in the company, valued at $16,044,612.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,484 shares of company stock worth $2,482,894 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $103.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $69.68 and a twelve month high of $112.55. The company has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.12 and its 200 day moving average is $92.91.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 52.33% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 43.65%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.