Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 703 Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 882 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IART. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,479,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Integra LifeSciences by 266.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 234,446 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $15,065,000 after purchasing an additional 170,543 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in Integra LifeSciences by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,529,419 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $162,540,000 after purchasing an additional 152,293 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Integra LifeSciences by 302.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 160,460 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $10,311,000 after purchasing an additional 120,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Integra LifeSciences by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 185,103 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $11,895,000 after purchasing an additional 115,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

IART has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $57.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.38.

Shares of NASDAQ IART opened at $53.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.93. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.67 and a fifty-two week high of $71.03. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.66.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

