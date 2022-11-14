Meeder Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 59.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 193.9% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $70.63 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $60.73 and a 52 week high of $85.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.12.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

