Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Given New $96.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $87.00 to $96.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.64% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MTH. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.14.
Meritage Homes Stock Performance
Meritage Homes stock opened at $83.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.77. Meritage Homes has a 1-year low of $62.51 and a 1-year high of $125.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.57.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meritage Homes
Meritage Homes Company Profile
Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Meritage Homes (MTH)
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Walt Disney Stock is Set to Reset Expectations
- Solar Battery Maker Enphase Clears Buy Point: Can Rally Hold?
- S&P 500 Component DexCom Set For Further Price, Earnings Growth
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.