Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Given New $96.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $87.00 to $96.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MTH. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.14.

Meritage Homes Stock Performance

Meritage Homes stock opened at $83.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.77. Meritage Homes has a 1-year low of $62.51 and a 1-year high of $125.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,236,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 139.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 476 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

