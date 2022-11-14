MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Holdings Cut by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 420,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,723 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $5,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MGIC Investment in the first quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 87,240.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 122.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 15.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in MGIC Investment in the second quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTG opened at $13.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.51. MGIC Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $11.38 and a twelve month high of $16.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Compass Point cut shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of MGIC Investment to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGIC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.08.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

