Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Brown Advisory Securities LLC lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,611 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 11,821 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 4.8% of Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Tobam boosted its stake in Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $247.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $239.49 and its 200 day moving average is $257.65.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on MSFT. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Microsoft from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Microsoft from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Guggenheim started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. Finally, Fundamental Research dropped their price target on Microsoft to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.64.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

