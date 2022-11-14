Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Lindbrook Capital LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,758 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 12,535 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 1.8% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 38,583 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,551 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 435,821 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $111,932,000 after purchasing an additional 8,278 shares in the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth $6,041,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 41,249 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $247.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $239.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.65. The company has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 26.72%.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on MSFT. Cowen reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $234.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays set a $296.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.64.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

