Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Saratoga Research & Investment Management

Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 435,821 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,278 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 5.5% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $111,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 25.4% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Microsoft from $305.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Fundamental Research decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.64.

Microsoft Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of MSFT opened at $247.11 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $239.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.72%.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

