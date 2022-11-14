Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by American Financial Advisors LLC

American Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,895 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,055 shares during the quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 11.6% during the second quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,551 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Saratoga Research & Investment Management boosted its position in Microsoft by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 435,821 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $111,932,000 after acquiring an additional 8,278 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth $6,041,000. Connable Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 8.9% during the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 41,249 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Finally, Acas LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% during the second quarter. Acas LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen cut their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Microsoft from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.64.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $247.11 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $349.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $239.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.72%.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

