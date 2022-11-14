Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 751,082 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 10,476 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 4.4% of MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $192,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 10,532 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,636 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 2,286 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Microsoft Stock Performance

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Microsoft from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Microsoft from $305.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.64.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $247.11 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $239.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.65.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.