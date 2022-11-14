Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Private Wealth Partners LLC

Private Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,911 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 13,810 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 8.4% of Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $72,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tobam grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Microsoft Stock Up 1.7 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.64.

MSFT opened at $247.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $239.49 and a 200-day moving average of $257.65. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

