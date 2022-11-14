Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Boosted by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,583 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 5.1% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 11.6% during the second quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,551 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Saratoga Research & Investment Management lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.9% in the second quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 435,821 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $111,932,000 after acquiring an additional 8,278 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at $6,041,000. Connable Office Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 8.9% in the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 41,249 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Finally, Acas LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 6.3% in the second quarter. Acas LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Microsoft Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Microsoft from $305.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Microsoft from $380.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.64.

Microsoft stock opened at $247.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $239.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.84. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

