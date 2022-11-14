Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Holdings Raised by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,976 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $3,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 230.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MC opened at $46.29 on Monday. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $33.12 and a 1 year high of $71.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 73.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Moelis & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

